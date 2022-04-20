Deputy Minister Yair Golan of the far-left Meretz party has freely admitted that the government "takes the United Arab List [Ra'am] party into account where the Temple Mount is concerned," adding that, "and we're proud of it."

Responding to Golan Yamina MK Nir Orbach wrote on Twitter:

"Yair, are you trying to dismantle the coalition with your own two hands?"

Likud MK Kathrin Shitrit was more forthright, saying, "They don't just take Ra'am into consideration - they operate entirely according to the wishes and dictates of the United Arab List."

The Yamina party, on the other hand, issued a statement saying, "Contrary to the announcement of Yair Golan, the Temple Mount is under full Israeli sovereignty, and all the decisions that we take are based on security considerations pertaining to the interests of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state that respects freedom of religion for both Jews and Muslims.

"Aside from that," the Yamina party stated, "it appears that Yair Golan is determined to do everything in his power to dismantle the government."