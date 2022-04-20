Responding to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's announcement on Wednesday that MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionism) will not be permitted to approach the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City, Ben Gvir insisted that he will do as he pleases and that he does not consider himself obligated to abide by the Prime Minister's ruling.

As of this writing, police have refused to authorize a planned march around the Old City Walls, from Damascus Gate (Shaar Shechem) to the Western Wall, citing security concerns. Police asked the organizers to adapt the route and bypass Damascus Gate, a flashpoint for Arab violence in recent weeks; the march's organizers insist that the route must remain as planned.

"I do not take orders from Bennett, Barlev, or the Shura Council," Ben Gvir said, referring to the Public Security Minister and the spiritual body that gives Muslim religious rulings to the Ra'am (United Arab List) party, which is a member of the coalition.

"A day after closing the Temple Mount to Jews, because the Shura Council decided that was to happen, Prime Minister Bennett is definitively dividing Jerusalem and outlawing the raising of the Israeli flag. After abandoning both police and citizens, he has morphed into a dictator who restricts the freedom of movement of Knesset members - which contravenes our parliamentary immunity. Bennett is creating political spin at my expense," he added.

"If police and the organizers of the march do not reach some form of compromise, I intend to arrive at the Damascus Gate, without requesting permission from Bennett, Barlev, or the Shura Council," Ben Gvir concluded.

Also responding to the controversy, the Religious Zionism party issued a statement.

"Bennett has transferred sovereignty over Jerusalem to the Islamic Movement," the party said in its announcement, referring to the Muslim organization to which the Ra'am party is affiliated. "According to Bennett, Raed Salah [the head of the Islamic Movement] is allowed to ascent to the Temple Mount, but Jewish Knesset members are forbidden to approach Damascus Gate. This is what total submission to the Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood looks like."

The party added that, "The laws of the State of Israel have established that Knesset members have parliamentary immunity which grants them the right to go anywhere they wish. But Bennett is working for the Shura Council. The Religious Zionism party, on the other hand, works for the citizens of Israel.

"The first task of the next government - which with G-d's help we will establish very soon - will be to immediately redeem Jerusalem, the Negev, and Israeli democracy from the Islamic Movement, and to reapply Israeli sovereignty."