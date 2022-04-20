Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday decided to prevent MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) from reaching Damascus Gate in Jerusalem.

The decision follows a recommendation by the Public Security Minister, the head of Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and the Israel Police commissioner.

"I have no intention of allowing petty politics to endanger human lives," Bennett said in a statement. "I will not allow Ben Gvir's political provocations to endanger IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers, and to burden their already heavy task."

"Our police officers and soldiers will continue to focus on protecting the security of Israel's citizens, in Jerusalem and all around the country, and will continue to fight Palestinian terror with determination."

"The annual flag march will take place on its scheduled day - Jerusalem Day," Bennett added.

The march, scheduled for Wednesday at 5:00p.m., was intended to set out from Jerusalem's City Hall in Safra Square and continue to the Damascus Gate plaza and the Western Wall. Israel Police, however, refused to approve the march as planned, insisting that it could take place only if the route avoided passing through Damascus Gate.

In response, the organizers said, "We will not agree and never have agreed to a route that sets the ground for a division of Jerusalem. We will convene [as planned] in Safra Square at 5 p.m. and march to the Old City."