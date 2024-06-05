The Council of Endowments and Holy Places for Islam in Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that it is "following with concern" the media reports regarding the Flag March, which is scheduled to take place in the Israeli capital in honor of Jerusalem Day.

The statement followed remarks by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) ahead of the Flag March, in which he said, "Jews will march through the Damascus Gate and ascend the Temple Mount in spite of the opposition of the Hamasniks. They need to be hit where it matters most to them."

In a statement it published following the interview, the Council warned against the "provocative" statements and the "irresponsible" plans that could lead the region to escalation.

The council stressed that "the Muslims adhere to their religious, historical and legal right to the entire Al-Aqsa Mosque, which has an area of ​​144 dunams, including the places of worship, historical buildings, plazas above and below the ground."

It called on King Abdullah II of Jordan and the international community to immediately intervene and pressure the Israeli government to prevent the parade from taking place.