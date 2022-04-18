Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel's response to violent riots on the Temple Mount in a phone call with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas Monday, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The two discussed recent tensions in Jerusalem and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin reiterated his support for the PA and pledged that Russia would provide “Russian wheat, materials, and crops.”

Abbas accused Israel of allowing "extremists" to engage in "incursions" into the AL Aqsa Mosque, a reference to Jews being allowed to visit the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism.

Arab rioters clashed with police on the Temple Mount on Friday, after hundreds of rioters barricaded themselves in the Al Aqsa Mosque and threw stones at police officers.



On Sunday, Arabs attempted to block Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount by placing stones at the passageways used by Jews. Five people were injured when stones were thrown at buses carrying worshipers to the Western Wall.

The violence comes following a string of Arab terror attacks across Israel, including a stabbing attack in Haifa on Friday.

Earlier this month, Israel voted in favor of a resolution at the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia on Sunday summoned Israel’s Ambassador to Russia, Alex Ben Zvi, for a reprimand at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The move follows Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's condemnation of the Russians in response to his decision to support Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council.