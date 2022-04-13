A total of 5,403 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed across Israel on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 42,271, Israel's Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning.

The new cases represent 9.93% of the coronavirus test results which were received Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the infection coefficient continues its drop, reaching 0.73 - the lowest since February 20.

The number of hospitalized, serious, and critical coronavirus patients is also declining: As of Wednesday morning, 645 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and the condition of 243 of them serious or worse. Included in that number are 111 whose condition is critical.

There are also 92 intubated coronavirus patients, and 10 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,601 coronavirus patients have died.