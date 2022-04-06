Though the COVID-19 infection coefficient continues its decline, the number of critical and intubated coronavirus patients rose significantly since Tuesday, data from Israel's Health Ministry shows.

Tuesday saw 9,332 new coronavirus cases, and there are now 60,366 active case nationwide. Of those, 736 patients are hospitalized, including 260 whose condition is serious.

On Tuesday, there were 771 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of whom 245 were in serious condition.

As of Wednesday morning 120 coronavirus patients were in critical condition, compared to just 107 on Tuesday. At the same time, the number of intubated patients rose from 92 on Tuesday to 107 on Wednesday, and the number of ECMO patients rose from 13 on Tuesday to 17 on Wednesday.

Though the infection coefficient continues its drop, declining from 0.88 on Tuesday to 0.85 on Wednesday, the percent positive remains largely unchanged, at 15.66%.