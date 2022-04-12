Former MK Abdulmalik Dehamshe, who is also a former leader of the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement and close to United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman MK Mansour Abbas, has said that the party does not want new elections, but is not afraid of them.

In a Tuesday interview with the Arab-Israeli Hala TV television channel, Dehamshe said that with his political steps, Abbas has completely changed the State of Israel's history and has pulled the rug out from under the Israeli Right.

According to Dehamshe, for the first time in Israel's history the Arabs and the Arab parties have become a legitimate source and partners in the decision-making.

In his opinion, this trend should be supported and the Joint Arab List can help by allowing the continued existence of the current government, since there is a possibility that the Right will form a government without the Arabs and turn the wheel backwards.

The current coalition lacks the 61-MK majority necessary to function as a government, following the decision of coalition whip MK Idit Silman (Yamina) to bolt the coalition. The Knesset has not yet dissolved, however, and the coalition can still pass laws with the support of the opposition.

In any case, Dehamshe said, the United Arab List is ready for early elections, and in his opinion will be the largest Arab party if they are held.

In the past, Abbas has said that Dehamshe is one of the people who served as a source of inspiration for his worldview.