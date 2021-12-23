Former Ra’am MK Abdulmalik Dehamshe clarified on Wednesday that MK Mansour Abbas' remarks on Israel being a Jewish state do not reflect a change in the position of the Islamic Movement and of the Ra'am party.

In an interview with the Arabic language Hala TV, Dehamshe said, "The head of Ra’am described the situation that has existed for 70 years and this does not express the desire of Dr. Mansour (Abbas) and the position of the Islamic movement ... he rather described the reality with which we are dealing."

Dehamshe added in a tone of ridicule, "It is said that Dr. Mansour (Abbas) recognized the Jewishness of the state ... Well, the State of Israel was not legitimized or recognized, neither by the world, nor by the Palestinians, nor by the Arab and Islamic nation until it was recognized by Dr. Mansour (Abbas). What did Mansour Abbas say? That they (the Jews) have established this state for them and they want it to remain."

Abbas raised some eyebrows in his remarks on Tuesday at the Globes Israel Business Conference.

When asked if he could accept the State of Israel as a Jewish state, Abbas replied, "The State of Israel was born as a Jewish state. It is the decision of the people and the question is not about the identity of the state. It was born this way and will remain so."

"I was at a demonstration against the Nationality Law and I do not want to deceive anyone. The question is what is the status of the Arab citizen in the Jewish state of Israel. That is the question. Therefore, the challenge now is not only with Mansour Abbas, but with the Jewish public and citizens. We have to decide whether we want to wage struggles that have a chance to succeed and then we can develop as a society and prosper and have an influence, or whether we want to be in a separatist position and continue to talk about these things for another 100 years."