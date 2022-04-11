Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has vowed not to bolt the government, according to a report by Kan Monday morning, even after fellow Yamina faction member and coalition chairwoman Idit Silman announced plans to defect to the Opposition, depriving the government of its majority in the Knesset.

In private conversations with confidants, Shaked is quoted as saying that she will not be following in Silman’s footsteps, and that she will not take any action that could force early elections.

“I have no intention of leading the country to yet another election.”

Shaked had been floated by members of the Likud as a possible defector to the Opposition, with the goal of toppling the current Bennett government.

Without Silman, the government will be reduced to 60 MKs – depriving it of a majority in the Knesset but still enabling the coalition to bar passage of no-confidence votes by the Opposition.

Officials cited in Monday’s report said that other Yamina MKs, including Nir Orbach and Abir Kara, are also currently unwilling to topple the government, despite reportedly being in contact with members of the Likud.