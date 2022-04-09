French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday wrote a post in Hebrew on Facebook in which he condemned Thursday’s shooting attack in Tel Aviv, in which three Israelis were murdered.

“Another murderous attack in Israel. Following the terrorist attack in the heart of Tel Aviv yesterday, France stands alongside the citizens of Israel more than ever,” he wrote.

The death toll in the attack rose to three on Friday afternoon after Ichilov Hospital announced the death of Barak Lufan, 35, who was wounded in the shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

The two other men who were murdered in the attack were identified earlier as Tomer Mordad and Eitam Megini, both 27.

Security forces early Friday eliminated the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on Thursday night in Tel Aviv in which two people were murdered.

The terrorist, a Palestinian Arab from Judea and Samaria, was located by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) while hiding near a mosque in Jaffa and was eliminated during an exchange of gunfire with Shin Bet and fighters from the Yamam counterterrorism unit.

