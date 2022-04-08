Security forces early Friday eliminated the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on Thursday night in Tel Aviv in which two people were murdered.

The terrorist, a Palestinian Arab from Judea and Samaria, was located by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) while hiding near a mosque in Jaffa and was eliminated during an exchange of gunfire with Shin Bet and fighters from the Yamam counterterrorism unit.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was updated regularly on the developments overnight. His office said that he would hold a situation assessment at 8:30 a.m. with the participation of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and the heads of the defense establishment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the terrorist started the attack on Dizengoff Street, near a pub, around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. The terrorist then jumped over a wall and continued in the direction of Hirschenberg Street.

Overnight, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv announced that the surgical operations on four of the 14 people wounded in the attack had concluded.

The doctors were able to stabilize the condition of the wounded. The condition of one of them, who arrived in critical condition, is now listed in critical condition and three others are now listed in serious condition.