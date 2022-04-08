Israeli politicians responded to Thursday evening’s deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in which two people were murdered.

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, said that the defense establishment should cancel the gestures to the Palestinian Arabs that were announced ahead of Ramadan.

"I call on the Minister of Defense to immediately cancel the 'Ramadan gestures' that are supposed to allow tens of thousands of Arabs from Judea and Samaria to enter Jerusalem and the Temple Mount tomorrow. In such a tense period, and certainly before the details of tonight's horrific attack have been clarified, this is an irresponsible gamble on the lives of Israeli citizens. Gantz, do not play with Israel's security," Smotrich said.

MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) added, "I strengthen the hands of our wonderful rescue and security forces and pray for the recovery of those injured in the attack in the heart of Tel Aviv. I expect clear instructions from the political echelon to quell the wave of terrorism, which does not distinguish between opinions and political parties. We must all mobilize for a determined battle against those who seek to kill us."

Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) said, "Murderous terrorism strikes us again. At this time we are all with the security and rescue forces that are on the ground and are constantly working until the accursed terrorists are eliminated."

Deputy Minister Abir Kara (Yamina), who is currently in Moldova, wrote, "A difficult and sad night in Tel Aviv. I am deeply saddened to receive reports of those killed in the terror attack and pray for the recovery of the wounded and strengthen the security forces, police, rescue forces and brave citizens currently in the area."

MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) wrote on Twitter, "Such a difficult and frightening evening in Tel Aviv. The entire body aches at the thought of the families who have joined the community of bereaved families, all the condolences will not suffice. Praying for the full recovery of the wounded. Please, please obey the instructions of the security forces and stay at home."

MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) added, "Harming innocent civilians is not a fight against injustice but injustice itself. My condolences to the families of those killed and best wishes for a complete recovery to the wounded."