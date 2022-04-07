Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), at the recommendation of the Shabak (Israel Security Agency), on Wednesday signed an order to issue an administrative detention order for four months, against an Israel citizen.

The individual in question, a resident of Nazareth, is also an ISIS activist who has in the past been convicted of involvement in weapons crimes.

A statement from the Defense Ministry said that at the root of the arrest is information showing that the individual has become more extreme and supports Salafi jihadism, which prides itself on conducting military acts of jihad, alongside supporting the extremist ideology of the ISIS terror organization.

The detention order follows seven others which Gantz signed regarding residents of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, following the recent increase in terror activity.

Last month, ISIS terrorists carried out two terror attacks in Israel: one in Be'er Sheva, killing four people; and the other in Hadera, killing two.