The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization claimed responsibility for Sunday’s shooting attack in Hadera, carried out by two residents of Umm al-Fahm, in which two Border Police fighters, Yezan Falah and Shirel Abukarat, were murdered.

A statement issued by ISIS said, "At least two operatives in the Jewish police were killed and others were wounded in a combined invasion by Islamic State fighters in northern Palestine."

Attached to the statement was a picture of two masked armed activists. The statement also said the two terrorists, Ayman Agbaria and Khaled Agbaria, had taken the oath of allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State.