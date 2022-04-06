A new poll published today by Kan News finds that if elections were held today, the Likud would rise to 35 Knesset seats, up from the 30 seats it won in the last elections in March 2021.

The Yesh Atid party would rise slightly from 17 seats to 19, while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would drop from seven seats to six. The Blue and White party would keep its current eight seats, while the Meretz party would drop from six seats to five, as does the New Hope party. The Labor party loses two seats and drops to five. Yisrael Beyteinu would lose three seats and finish with only four seats.

The Religious Zionism party strengthens from six seats to eight. The Shas party remains stable at eight seats despite the resignation and conviction of party chairman Aryeh Deri. United Torah Judaism also remains stable at seven seats. The Arab parties, the Joint Arab List and Ra'am, would both remain stable at six seats and four seats, respectively.

According to the poll, neither the Netanyahu bloc or the current coalition parties would have enough seats to form a coalition. The Netanyahu bloc would win 58 seats, three seats short of a Knesset majority of 61, while the current coalition, which has 60 seats following the resignation Coalition Chairwoman Idit Silman, would fall to 56 seats.