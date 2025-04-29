עימות בין השר בן גביר לפרו פלסטינים צילום: דוברות

A confrontation ensued Monday evening at the US Capitol during an official visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Protesters from a pro-Palestinian organization began shouting at the Minister about Gaza. They attempted to approach the Minister physically but were stopped by his security detail. Ben-Gvir responded: "The State of Israel will win, our land will remain in our hands, nothing will help you."

At the capital, Minister Ben-Gvir met with multiple senior members of Congress, Jim Jordan (R-OH), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Brian Mast (R-FL), Mike Lawler (R-NY), and more, who, during the meetings, expressed their full support for the State of Israel

During Minister Ben-Gvir's week-long diplomatic visit to the United States, he has met with senior members of the Jewish community, delivered an address at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and toured a local prison, the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, a fire and rescue facility, and a Miami police station.

The Minister's office notes that he will return to Israel on Tuesday and will participate in the state Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl.