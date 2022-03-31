Skippy Foods is recalling 9,353 cases of peanut butter products over worries they may contain steel fragments.

The voluntary recall of 161,692 pounds of peanut butter was announced on Wednesday, Newsweek reported.

Hormel Foods, the parent company of Skippy, said in a statement that the recall was a precaution "due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment."

"Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern," Hormel Foods said.

The company added that there have not been any complaints from customers related to the issue.

The recalled products include Skippy's Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, and were on store shelves in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, Consumer Affairs reported.

Hormel said that other sizes and varieties of Skippy brand peanut butter products were not included in the recall.

Skippy Foods said in an Instagram post: "Keeping our fans in the know – Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of Skippy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein. No other varieties are impacted."