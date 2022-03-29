At least four people were killed by a gunman in Bnei Brak Tuesday evening. The shooter, who was apparently an Arab terrorist, rode a motorcycle and shot the occupants of a private car with a rifle.

Zeevi Fishman, a paramedic from United Hatzalah, said: "We provided assistance to the victim from a shooting then evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, four people were declared dead at the scene."

ארבעה נרצחו בפיגוע ירי בבני ברק וברמת גן

Magen David Adom (MDA) medic Lipa Hirsch, who treated the wounded, said: "We heard the shots at the MDA station and immediately went in the direction of the shots. On Herzl Street we came across a man in his 30s lying unresponsive. He was not breathing, didn't have a pulse and had suffered gunshot wounds. We performed medical checks and found we had no choice but to pronounce him deceased.

Approximately 100 meters from him, further down the street, we came across a 40 year old man, lying unresponsive with gunshots to his body. An additional MDA team which arrived to the scene provided him with medical treatment and conveyed him to Beilinson Hospital in critical condition. With my team, I continued to the scene at Hashneim Street at the corner of Bialik Street where we found 3 victims, 1 in a car and 2 lying on the sidewalk, all unresponsive. We performed medical checks and had no choice but to pronounce them deceased."

The shooter was reportedly neutralized by civilians who witnessed the attack. However, police have said that they are not certain the attacker was neutralized or acted alone and are continuing to search the area in case there are accomplices.

Police also received a report of a shooting incident near the Ayalon Mall. Police forces made their way to the scene but did not find any signs of a shooting.

Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett will hold a security consultation at 22:00 with the participation of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Security, the Chief of Staff, the Chief of the Shin Bet, the Commissioner of Police and other parties.