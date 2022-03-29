IAF officials have criticized the conduct of the political elite over the operation of the "Wings of Zion" jet, Israel's Air Force 1, which they claim is improper to use.

Kan reports that a dedicated IAF squadron is currently training for the challenges surrounding Israel's executive jet, and is on continual standby for it, but the country's leaders have refused to use the jet so far.

One IAF official commented "The State of Israel, at the age of 74 and in view of its position in the world and its security situation, needs a plane for the heads of state. We see how all countries conduct themselves in this regard, and should do likewise. Our head of state should not be arriving at state affairs in a commercial, civilian airline, but rather in a plane that will be a symbol of the state of Israel.

The source added: "We should invest in this. The Air Force is prepared to operate the plane from the moment we are instructed to do so."

The same source commented that in the future, the task of building the plane should be assigned to Israel Aerospace Industries, but that now that the plane is ready it should be put into service. "The decision-making process needs to be investigated, but there should be a plane for the heads of state," the source insisted.