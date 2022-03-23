MK Itamar Ben Gvir, chairman of the Knesset's Otzma Yehudit party, on Wednesday visited the victims of Tuesday's ramming-stabbing attack.

The victims are hospitalized in Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center.

"I came to support you and whatever you need help with - don't be embarrassed to turn to me," Ben Gvir to the wounded victims. "I work hard in the Knesset so that our blood will not be forfeit, and I pray for your welfare."

The victims recounted the miracle they experienced during the terror attack.

"The terrorist came from behind, stabbed me twice, I fell and after that I stood up and managed to escape," one of the wounded women said.

The other woman said that while she was being stabbed, she did not feel pain: "I escaped after he stabbed me. I didn't feel pain. I went into a store and I felt that I was soaked with blood. People helped me until rescue forces arrived and evacuated me to the hospital."

After visiting the wounded victims, Ben Gvir continued to the funeral of Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, which took place at the Be'er Sheva cemetery.