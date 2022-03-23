MK Mansour Abbas, who heads the Knesset's United Arab List (Ra'am), on Wednesday evening spoke out against the stabbing-ramming attack carried out Tuesday in Be'er Sheva.

In an interview with Channel 13 News, Abbas said, "Anyone who commits a despicable crime is a criminal, he is destructive, and he is a terrorist."

"In all of Arab society - political leadership, leaders of local authorities, religious leaders, entire families have put out announcements - there was no such thing in Arab society."

He added, "Today I spoke about this incident on Arab media. Both from an ethical perspective, and from a legal perspective, and from a civil perspective, and obviously from the perspective of life and the shared coexistence of all of us, Jews and Arabs alike. On this day we all stand together. I also sent condolences to the families, via the mayor and the President, and I hope that I will be able to visit and comfort the families."

"This incident was carried out by a lone person who belongs to ISIS, and not by the Islamic stream of Arab society in Israel, but still, he is a member of Arab society in Israel, and therefore we as the Arab society feel obligated to act in order to eliminate this phenomenon, even if it is a phenomenon of lone individuals.

"We especially, as religious people, who have a tolerant religious discourse - it is important that we provide a proper response and solution for those twisted thoughts of people who try to belong in some way or other to a criminal organization, which unfortunately uses name of Islam."