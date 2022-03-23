The United States on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Be’er Sheva, in which four Israelis were murdered.

“The United States strongly condemns the abhorrent terrorist attack today in Be'er Sheva, Israel. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and our prayers for the full recovery of those wounded,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The four victims of the attack were identified as Doris Yakhbas, 49, Laura Yitzhak, 43, Menachem Yehezkel, 67, and Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, one of the Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in Be'er Sheva.