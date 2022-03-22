The name of one of the four women murdered in a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva was released Tuesday evening.

Dorit Yakhbas, 49 years old and a resident of Moshav Gilat, was the first victim to be named following the attack.

Yakhbas is survived by her husband and three children.

Another of the four victims is the sister of a local police officer. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called the officer to extend his support and express his sorrow.

Shabtai emphasized to the officer that Israel Police will fully embrace him and his family, and offer any help necessary.