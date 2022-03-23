Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening convened a meeting of the ministerial committee on the fight against crime and violence in the Arab sector.

At the start of the meeting, Bennett said, "We are meeting this evening, one day after the abhorrent murderous terror attack in Be'er Sheva."

"Here, I would like to again commend the two civilians who acted with resourcefulness and courage and simply saved lives.

"They deserve a medal, no less than a medal, for their resourcefulness and for seeking to engage. This is how all Israelis need to act in the face of a terrorist attack."

Bennett added, "The security forces acted to reach everyone who had direct or indirect contact with the terrorist. Whoever aided and abetted, inspired, incited or cooperated – we will reach them."

"Our hearts are with the families of the victims – the Yechezkiel, Yitzhak, Yahbas and Kravitzky families. May their memories be blessed."

Participating in the discussion were the ministers of Justice, Interior, Public Security, and Welfare and Social Affairs, as well as the Deputy Public Security Minister, the Attorney General, the Cabinet Secretary, the director generals of the Prime Minister's Office and the ministries of Interior, Public Security and Finance, the Deputy Director of the National Security Council, the Deputy Director of the ISA, the Director of the Israel Tax Authority and other professional officials.