Magen David Adom (MDA) has released a recording from its call center detailing the initial response to the report of the deadly stabbing-ramming attack earlier on Tuesday.



"MDA?" asks the caller urgently. "We need an ambulance, there's a terrorist here, a guy with a knife is running around stabbing people."

"Do you see anyone injured?" the operator asks calmly.



"Lots!" shouts the caller.



"The ambulance is on the way," the operator reassures him, and asks him to repeat the address. The caller does so, urging the operator to hurry.



"He killed people with a knife!" the caller exclaims.



"How many victims do you see?" the operator asks. The caller calms somewhat to answer.



"One over there, one a little farther along the sidewalk, another one right next to me, and another one inside the gas station," he counts.

"Four victims in all?" the operator asks."Something like that," answers the caller."Okay, how many are lying down?" the operator asks."One lying down, one standing," the caller tells him."And what about the other two?" the operator prompts. The caller answers in the negative."I can't see them, I'm inside the store," he tells the operator."Go to the one lying down. Tell me if she is conscious," instructs the operator."She's not," the caller tells him. When the operator attempts to confirm the report, the caller cuts him off. "Let's not spend time talking, there's a guy with a knife killing people!""The ambulance is on the way," the operator assures him. "How are the other victims?"

"Hang on, they stopped him. Wow. Wow. Wow," the caller says in disbelief.



"Was he shot?" demands the operator. The caller confirms that the terrorist has been killed.



"Stay away," the operator instructs. "We don't know if he was working alone. Stay away, the ambulance is already on the way."