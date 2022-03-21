The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed Sunday skyrocketed in comparison to the previous week, Health Ministry data shows.

On Sunday, 12,869 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, compared to 7,799 new cases the previous day and 7,080 new cases on Friday.

As of Monday morning, there are 49,349 active coronavirus cases in Israel, with 800 coronavirus patients hospitalized.

Among the hospitalized are 328 whose condition is serious or worse, a slight rise from Saturday's 326. That number includes 160 whose condition is critical, 143 COVID-19 patients who are intubated, and 20 patients who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

By comparison, on Saturday, there were 133 intubated COVID-19 patients and 15 on ECMO machines.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive test results among all of the coronavirus test results received in a given day, also skyrocketed on Sunday, reaching 20.48%.

The infection coefficient, which measures whether the pandemic is expanding or contracting, rose from 1.02 to 1.23 - a significant rise.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,431 people have died in Israel of coronavirus.