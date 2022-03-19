The coronavirus infection coefficient continues to rise and on Saturday - earlier than expected - reached above one, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

On Friday, 7,080 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel, representing nearly 16% (15.96%) of test results received that day.

According to the Health Ministry, 326 people are hospitalized with coronavirus in serious condition, among them 133 who are intubated and 15 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Though the infection coefficient was only expected to pass one by next week, by Saturday it had reached 1.02. The coefficient indicates whether the pandemic is expanding or contracting.

Twenty-six people died of coronavirus this week, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 10,419.