MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) will boycott the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will speak to Knesset members via Zoom on Sunday.

"I will not attend the gathering in support of Zelenskyy tomorrow. I will not take sides in unnecessary wars that harm innocent civilians, strengthen those in power and enrich the masters of war," said Cassif, who is a member of the Hadash faction which is one of the three parties that make up the predominantly Arab party.

"I do not support the nationalists and persecutors of the communists in Ukraine, and no, I also do not support Putin and the Russian nationalists who hate the communists. No to war - yes to peace, "he tweeted.

Zelenskyy’s speech will be broadcast live on the Knesset Channel and will be distributed to media in Israel and around the world via fiber optics, satellite broadcast and live broadcast on YouTube, with the possibility of simultaneous translation into Hebrew and Ukrainian.

In addition, an event will be held in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, under the title "Israel stands by Ukraine". Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced on Friday that Zelenskyy’s speech will be carried live during that event.