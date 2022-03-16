Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday night that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," he said, according to Reuters.

A senior Ukrainian official said earlier on Tuesday that talks with Russia were very difficult but there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

The video negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were temporarily broken off on Monday due to a "technical pause", before Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday night that the talks would continue Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian government official said that a total of around 29,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, most of them leaving the port of Mariupol.

Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in an online post that about 20,000 people had left Mariupol in private cars, according to Reuters.