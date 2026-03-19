This evening (Thursday), a suicide drone struck near a synagogue in Odessa, causing significant damage.

Israel's Foreign Ministry stated: "Iranian drones are attacking civilians in Europe and in the Middle East."

"This attack follows massive Russian drone and missile strikes on cities across Ukraine this week, in which many civilians were killed and wounded, and civilian institutions and infrastructure were damaged.

"Our condolences to all who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Foreign Ministry stated.