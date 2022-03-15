Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday night that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that the video negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were broken off due to a "technical pause" and are to continue on Tuesday.

Speaking in a video address and quoted by The Associated Press, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks but did not provide further details.

He said he spoke Monday to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of efforts to “quickly end the war” and achieve “honest peace.”

Bennett also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The Kremlin announced that the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, with the conversation lasting roughly an hour and a half. According to the Kremlin, Putin “focused primarily on the brutal killings carried out by Ukraine in Donetsk.”

Bennett abruptly left a government meeting to speak with Putin, discussing with the Russian president his talks with other world leaders – including the Ukrainian president – regarding the war.

According to an Israeli official, Bennett and Putin discussed progress towards achieving a ceasefire agreement.

In his remarks on Monday, Zelenskyy again addressed the Russian soldiers, urging them to stop fighting and saying: “I’m offering you a chance to survive.”

He also claimed that the Russian military had suffered more losses in the war against its country than in the two wars against the Chechens.

"Our brave defenders continue to inflict devastating losses on the Russian soldiers. The number of helicopters shot down in Russia will soon reach hundreds," Zelenskyy said. “The Russians have already lost 80 fighter jets, hundreds of tanks, and thousands more military weapons."