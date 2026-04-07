Despite the ongoing war and the state of emergency in the city, Kyiv’s Jewish community marked Passover this year with a series of events held around the city, led by Chief Rabbi and Chabad Shaliach Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch and his son Rabbi Ariel Markovitch . The initiative aimed to reach every Jew in Kyiv, wherever they might be, despite the complex and challenging reality.

Central Seders were held at the Jewish Community Center Beit Menachem and at the Or Avner Perlina school, with hundreds of participants families, young people, and the elderly who gathered to celebrate the Festival of Freedom together. At the same time, a special Seder was held for Jewish detainees at the Lukyanivka detention facility.

In addition, matzah and holiday kits were distributed to Jewish prisoners in correctional facilities throughout Ukraine, ensuring they too could observe the holiday. The Jewish community of Kyiv also distributed hundreds of food packages and matzah to local Jewish residents, with the assistance of the JRNU organization.

Senior officials from the Office of the President of Ukraine attended the holiday events organized by the JCC Beit Menachem, including Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy Iryna Mudra, who is also a member of the Jewish community.

President Volodymyr Zelensky received matzah from the Chief Rabbi ahead of the holiday and conveyed a special message of greeting to the community through him. A particularly emotional moment was recorded when Jewish soldiers on active duty were granted short leave and arrived to participate in the Seders with the community for the first time since the outbreak of the war.

“This year, more than ever, we understood how important it is to reach every Jew, no matter where they are," said Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv. “Passover is a holiday of freedom, but also of unity and responsibility for every Jew. In the complex reality we are living in, seeing the community come together people arriving, singing together, and strengthening one another gives us the strength to continue, despite the difficult circumstances