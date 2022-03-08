The Chief of the Cypriot National Guard General Staff, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, began his first visit to Israel on Monday, an IDF sources said. The General was received by an IDF honor guard.

A strategic-operational meeting was then held to discuss shared security challenges in the Middle East, with discussion focusing on opportunities to expand cooperation between the two militaries.

Participating in the meeting were the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi; Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman; the Head of the International Cooperation Division, Brigadier General Effie Defrin; and other senior officials.

During his visit to Israel the General will receive a briefing at the northern border and will visit an Iron Dome Aerial Defense System battery.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Kelman, participated in a trilateral meeting held in Athens, Greece, and attended by his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus. The meeting included a series of strategic and operational briefings as well as a professional panel to discuss opportunities for expanding military cooperation to other sectors. At the time, Kelman said, "

Major General Tal Kelman said: "The cooperation between the three nations strengthens all of our forces. This trilateral alliance is an asset, and we in the IDF are committed to continuing to deepen military ties both in joint training exercises and the coordination of operational activities."