The head of the IDF's Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, participated Wednesday in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus.



The meeting, which was held in Athens, Greece, included a series of strategic and operational briefings as well as a professional panel to discuss opportunities for expanding military cooperation to other sectors.

The senior officers present acknowledged the strengthening relationship between the three militaries. It was noted that the last few months had an unprecedented volume of joint activities in the Middle East.

Following the meeting, Maj. Gen. Kelman met with the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros. The two discussed the joint plan of action for 2022, which was signed by the three countries. An additional plan for military cooperation between Israel and Greece was signed by the Deputy Commander of the International Cooperation Division, Col. Gil Dolov.



Major General Tal Kelman said: "The strategic security triangle formed between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus is significant for the region. The cooperation between the three nations strengthens all of our forces. This trilateral alliance is an asset, and we in the IDF are committed to continuing to deepen military ties both in joint training exercises and the coordination of operational activities."