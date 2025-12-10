The Administration of Shipping and Ports is conducting a thorough investigation into the disappearance of a yacht that departed from Ashdod Port en route to Cyprus, after all communication with the vessel was lost.

Authorities in Cyprus launched a search operation on Tuesday evening, dispatching a patrol vessel to the area where the yacht was last detected on radar.

Contact with the yacht was lost shortly before it was expected to reach the island’s coast. Five people were reportedly on board. Their condition is currently unknown.

The search is being carried out under challenging sea conditions due to Storm “Byron,” which struck Cyprus and also reached the shores of Israel.