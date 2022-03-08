Special donation: $3m to help Jewish refugees from Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine wears on, the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) has announced a special donation of $3 million from the foundation established by Yuri and Julia Milner.

Yuri is an Israeli technology investor and science philanthropist.

The emergency funds will support humanitarian efforts to help Jewish refugees from Ukraine, who, like so many vulnerable civilians, are in need of urgent assistance.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President, CER, expressed gratitude for the donation, saying, “The CER is grateful to Yuri and Julia Milner for their long-standing support and for this latest commitment to the Jewish community at this perilous time.”

On Monday, CER announced that Rabbi Michael Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland, was appointed to coordinate rescue and relief for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. Then, Rabbi Schudrich said, “The CER will co-ordinate with other faith-based charities to do the best possible to alleviate human suffering and help with the refugee crisis unfolding in front of our eyes.”