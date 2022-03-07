Speaking on behalf of CER, Chief Rabbi Schudrich said: “The CER has been unanimous in our shock and horror about the current war in Ukraine and our desire to do everything we can to support the Ukrainian Jewish community during this difficult time.”
“The CER will co-ordinate with other faith-based charities to do the best possible to alleviate human suffering and help with the refugee crisis unfolding in front of our eyes.
“Over the last week, the CER has coordinated the rabbinic response across the region, liaising with Rabbi Bakst and the other rabbis in Ukraine to support Jewish refugees making their way to any of the bordering countries including Moldova, Hungary, and Poland. This has included distributing food packages to those who are unable or do not want to leave, supporting the Jewish Agency for those who want to make their way to Israel and helping those who wish to reach other destinations in Europe travel to that location.
“We will continue to use the CER network to support the Jewish community during this period, and our thoughts and prayers are for immediate peace.”