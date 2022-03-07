The Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) has appointed the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Rabbi Michael Schudrich, to coordinate rescue and relief for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of CER, Chief Rabbi Schudrich said: “The CER has been unanimous in our shock and horror about the current war in Ukraine and our desire to do everything we can to support the Ukrainian Jewish community during this difficult time.”

“The CER will co-ordinate with other faith-based charities to do the best possible to alleviate human suffering and help with the refugee crisis unfolding in front of our eyes.