Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was criticized Friday by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after suggesting that Russians ought to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, ABC News reports.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service," Graham tweeted Thursday evening.

"Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," he added.

Graham made similar comments in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), tweeted in response, "I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWIII. As the world pays attention to how the US and its leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful."

Some of Graham's fellow Republicans also criticized his remarks. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Graham's suggestion an "exceptionally bad idea".

"Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state," he tweeted.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also rebuked Graham, calling his position "irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged."

"We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations," Greene tweeted. "Americans don’t want war."

Russia's Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, called Graham’s comments "criminal," and "outrageous and unacceptable."

However, Graham stood by the comments on Friday morning, once again calling for Russians in an interview with Fox News to "rise up and take [Putin] down."

Responding to Ambassador Antonov, Graham accused him of "supporting a war criminal in Putin" and added, "You, my friend, are the one who needs to apologize."

Graham also said in the interview that he wants to see Putin, top Russian military officials and even the individual soldiers carrying out their orders, tried for war crimes Russia commits in Ukraine.

