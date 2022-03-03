In light of the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, Tel Aviv University (TAU) on Thursday announced its decision to offer dozens of scholarships, totaling about 1m NIS, to Ukrainian students and researchers who will spend the coming semester at TAU.

In this way, TAU will enable students and researchers from different disciplines to continue their academic studies and research, which have been halted by the war. To this end, TAU will soon contact the embassies in both Israel and Ukraine, as well as their academic colleagues, to facilitate the researchers' arrival in Israel within the next few days. The scholarships will cover both tuition and living expenses in Israel.

TAU stressed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a red flag requiring all of us to make an all-out effort to help the Ukrainian people, many of whom have become homeless refugees overnight.

In its decision TAU stated: "As a university that raises the banner of academic freedom, we place great importance on providing our Ukrainian colleagues with immediate assistance."

TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat emphasized: "The steps we are taking are admittedly modest. However, we hope that other academic institutions, both in Israel and worldwide, will follow our example, and lend a helping hand to the Ukrainian people in this dire situation."