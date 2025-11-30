Israel Police on Sunday requested to extend the arrest of a professor who posted incitement online by an additional five days.

Dr. Yolanda Yavor was arrested following an inciting post she published, for which the police attribute her with the offense of "publishing praise, sympathy, or encouragement for acts of terrorism."

On Saturday, the Haifa Magistrate's Court extended Dr. Yavor's detention by a single day.

In her post, she wrote: "The only choice before us is to be - meaning: to fight the traitor, the mouthpieces, the damned collaborators, and his ragtag Freikorps militias with full force and by all means - or to cease. Choose correctly, my brothers and sisters. There won’t be another round. We said ‘democracy or rebellion,’ remember? So, let’s go - rebellion. But a real one, imported from Romania, not an AliExpress‑Kaplan corner edition."

She also wrote: "You don’t topple a dictatorship at the ballot box," "Netanyahu is a traitor," and, "We’re coming to get you."

In her decision Saturday, the judge wrote that "there is indeed suspicion of a call for violence." She noted that Yavor cooperated in the investigation, and even though she believed her words did not express a direct incitement to violence, she concluded that there was a basis for detention due to the danger posed, and to a lesser extent, concerns about obstruction of justice.

A police representative stated that the State Attorney’s Office approved the opening of the investigation one day after the post was published. He denied that he had questioned Yavor about her political views, but Yavor, speaking from her detention cell, said: "Lies... You kept asking me over and over who I would vote for."

The police representative also said, "The suspect is a professor who claims to be knowledgeable in texts. She knows very well the meaning of her words. The post is violent, inciting, and dangerous. She has thousands of followers who are exposed, and there are shares, so it is impossible to estimate how many have been exposed to it."