Matan Jerafi, CEO of the "Im Tirtzu" movement, sent a letter today (Tuesday) to Tel Aviv University President Professor Ariel Porat, demanding the cancellation of Peter Beinart’s lecture, which is scheduled for tomorrow at the university as part of an event organized by the Department of English Literature and American Studies.

According to "Im Tirtzu," Beinart supports the right of Palestinians to return, denies the existence of a Jewish state, and advocates for sanctions against Israel. In 2020, he published an article titled "I Do Not Believe in a Jewish State," in which he expressed support for a one-state solution. After the October 7 attack, Beinart published a book describing the events as a result of the “Israeli occupation” and, according to the movement, signed a letter calling for sanctions against Israel.

This morning, Beinart posted on social media, reiterating his views, writing, “Israel-as widely recognized by experts on international law-practices not only apartheid but genocide.” He continued, “I support many forms of boycott, divestment and sanction against Israel and Israeli institutions,” adding that he supports limiting U.S. arms sales to Israel. “I have repeatedly advocated implementing the Leahy Law, which would radically restrict-if not end-US arms sales to Israel.”

The event, which was announced by the university, is titled "Trump, Israel, and the Future of American Democracy." However, in his post, Beinart explained that the content of the lecture is expected to focus on his criticism of Israeli policy. “I believe there is value in speaking to Israelis about Israel’s crimes.”

He further stated that his goal is to try to change attitudes among Jews. “I want to reach Jews who disagree with me-because I believe that by trying to convince Jews to rethink their support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, I can contribute, in some very small way, to the struggle for freedom and justice.”

Beinart also noted that despite his disagreements with the university, he values the opportunity to speak in Israel. “I don’t have many opportunities to speak to Israelis. As it is, right-wing Israeli organizations have pressured Tel Aviv University to cancel my talk. I felt I should take advantage of this opportunity to say in Israel what I’ve been saying elsewhere for the last two years.”

In his letter to the university president, Jerafi wrote, “Tel Aviv University, whose leaders have been talking for three years about the exaltation of Israeli democracy, is hosting tomorrow an Israel-hater, someone who officially boycotts Israel and denies its existence. This is utterly insane.”

He added, “We hear from President Porat on a daily basis about ‘threats to Israeli democracy.’ After we acted against the inciteful speaker Sebastian, Porat quickly issued a letter of support for Sebastian.” Jerafi also noted, “Porat constantly interferes in Israeli politics, misusing the university’s mailing system to spread political content against the reform.”

Jerafi concluded his appeal with a direct demand, “Why is he hosting someone on his campus who does not recognize the State of Israel and calls for sanctions against Israel? We call on Mr. Porat to cancel this absurd event. Stop tarnishing the reputation of Israeli academia. This is not Columbia University.”