Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, reiterated on Tuesday that Israel supports the sovereignty of Ukraine.

“As Foreign Minister Yair Lapid reiterated and we articulated to our American friends: Israel believes in upholding the international order and undeniably supports Ukraine, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” wrote Herzog.

“This position will be expressed at the UN General Assembly as we cosponsor and vote in favor of the resolution condemning the Russian attack against Ukraine,” he stressed.

Herzog explained, “While our moral position is clear, we are striving to pursue it in a way that will maintain our freedom of operations against Iran in the region, which is in everybody’s interest.”

“Israel is working to help advance a diplomatic solution in Ukraine and has offered its services to this end. We are also sending an unprecedented amount of humanitarian aid totaling 100 tons. We see this as our moral, historical and ethical obligation and we are considering additional ways to support the Ukrainian people,” he concluded.

Herzog’s comments come ahead of a vote at the UN General Assembly on a condemnation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed on Monday that Israel will back the UN resolution against Russia's invasion of the, and promised Israeli support for the country, calling it an Israeli “obligation”.

Lapid's declaration was the first time Israel has publicly committed to backing the UN resolution against the Russian invasion.

Before that, Israel avoided direct criticism of Russia, or condemnation of the invasion, even as Israel voiced support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Sunday, Axios reported that the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, protested to Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a US-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council.