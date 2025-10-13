Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s success in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has renewed his hope that Trump can help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing,” Zelenskyy praised the Middle East peace plan as “a real success” and revealed that he spoke with Trump by phone earlier in the day. He expressed optimism that Trump’s diplomatic pressure could be applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It gives signals for us and hope that with such pressure, what President Trump used in the Middle East to make peace, I hope that he will use the same instrument, even more, to pressure Putin to stop his war in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also said he would consider nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize next year if he succeeds in pressuring Putin to end the war in Eastern Europe. Trump has openly lobbied for the honor, citing his diplomatic achievements, including the deal between Israel and Hamas. However, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize this year to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“But if he will do it, I hope so and God bless that he can do it, of course in this case we will nominate him, and we will be proud to congratulate him,” Zelenskyy told Fox News.