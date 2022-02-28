US protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution on Russia

Loading...

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, protested to Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a US-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials told Barak Ravid of Axios on Sunday.

In the past week, the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Ministry said that the United States understands the Israeli position and is not pressuring Israel regarding its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, as it turns out there was actually American pressure on Israel behind the scenes and dissatisfaction on the part of the Biden administration with the Israeli conduct.

Israel, according to Ravid, dragged its feet as the US was gathering co-sponsors for the resolution and did not provide a clear answer before the meeting began.

After the vote, which Russia vetoed, Thomas Greenfield passed a message to Erdan stressing the Biden administration’s disappointment.

11 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, three (China, the United Arab Emirates and India) abstained, and Russia's was the lone "no" vote.

A Foreign Ministry official said the decision not to accept the US request to co-sponsor the resolution was due to the fact that Israel is not a member of the UN Security Council and it was clear Russia would veto.

Most close US allies and partners did back the resolution, however, noted Ravid.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat told Axios in response, “We speak to the Biden administration in a wide range of channels on various aspects of the Ukrainian issue and the bottom line is that our partners are well aware of our considerations.”

The US mission to the UN declined to comment.

The UN General Assembly is expected to convene as early as Monday to vote on a resolution condemning Russia. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told the Cabinet on Sunday that Israel will vote in favor.