Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned the other ministers at Monday’s Cabinet meeting that, following the situation in Ukraine, sanctions will soon be imposed on hundreds of individuals – including Russian oligarchs, some of whom have Israeli citizenship.

Lapid instructed the ministers not to respond to requests from various oligarchs to exclude them from the sanctions, Channel 13 News reported.

Lapid asked the ministers not to get involved or offer help or respond to requests from Russian businessmen who are expected to reach out to them once international sanctions are imposed.

The ministers also discussed at the meeting preparations for a significant wave of Aliyah from Ukraine in light of the war in that country.

It is estimated that this will not occur in the near future, but in the months following the end of the war.