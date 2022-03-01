The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose two centimeters (0.79") since Monday, and now stands at just 91 centimeters (35.8") - less than one meter - below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

Though Tuesday is not expected to be rainy, the skies will be cloudy or partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly, and will be at seasonal average.

Tuesday night will be cloudy or partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be cloudy or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching above seasonal average. There will be local rainfall, especially in northern Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Towards evening, the winds will increase.

On Thursday, there will be intermittent rainfall in northern Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. On Mount Hermon, there will be snow. In central Israel, there may be rainfall intermittently. Harsh winds will blow, and there may be haze in southern Israel. Temperatures will drop.

During the evening hours, the rains will lessen and the winds will weaken.