בדרך לישראל: מסע חילוץ מורכב מאוקראינה לפולין

The Jewish Agency for Israel on Saturday announced that it will open six aliyah (immigration to Israel) processing stations at Ukrainian border crossings with four countries: Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

These stations, operated in conjunction with Nativ and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are meant to immediately assist the expected waves of immigration due to the war in Ukraine. The Jewish Agency is also standing by to immediately increase these stations, as needed.

Since the start of the war, The Jewish Agency had been operating from a central aliyah station in Lviv. This was the departure point of the first group of olim (immigrants) who crossed into Poland on Saturday with the help of Jewish Agency emissaries.

Following suit with the decision by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Jewish Agency on Saturday also moved its emissaries from Ukraine to the Polish side of the border. From there, they will cross the border into Ukraine every day, together with Israel’s diplomatic teams, in order to continue assisting Ukrainian Jews who want to immigrate to Israel, in accordance with eligibility for aliyah granted by Nativ.

Expecting a significant wave of immigration in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, The Jewish Agency is immediately increasing its presence in the field to care for the immigrants until they are able to fly to Israel.

The Jewish Agency is also preparing to temporarily house olim in hotels in the countries bordering Ukraine, with support from The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod and other donors from around the world.

The Jewish Agency works in coordination with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which will assist with flights to Israel, and with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, which will assist with aliyah and provide temporary housing in Israel.

In a complex Jewish Agency operation, and after a nerve-wracking 16-hour process, the first group of immigrants from Ukraine crossed into Poland on Saturday, February 26. The immigrants are being temporarily housed in a hotel near Warsaw, where they will remain until they are flown to Israel shortly. Upon arrival in Israel, the new immigrants will receive temporary housing, with help from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.