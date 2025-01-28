In an initiative led by the European Rabbis Conference in collaboration with the Jewish Agency, hundreds of students from Jewish institutions across Europe participated in the 5785 European Bible Quiz.

This week, 80 youth from 13 countries advanced to the finals. The Bible Quiz, which was previously held exclusively for students in Germany, was expanded under the leadership of Mr. Gadi Gronich, Chief of Staff to the President of the Conference and CEO of the Conference’s foundation, to include 13 European countries, doubling the number of finalists. The winners will participate in the International Bible Quiz in Jerusalem.

After two days of public examinations held at the European Rabbis Conference headquarters in Munich, the judging panel, led by Rabbi Avichai Apel, Chair of Germany’s Rabbis and Vice President of the European Rabbis Conference, Rabbi Shmuel Aharon Brodman, Chief Rabbi of Munich, and Rabbi Yaron Engelmayer, Chief Rabbi of Vienna and a member of the permanent committee, announced eight winners in various categories: Lea Dgentliyev from Germany, Yael Nordman and Hannah Kirshka from Switzerland, Anna-Lea Lebedev, Noga Sivan, Yitzchak Bechar, Benjamin Totav, and Hannah Kapitanov from Germany, and Nechama Engelmayer from Austria.

The winners were awarded prizes at an impressive ceremony held afterward in the community hall near the Ohel Jakob Synagogue in Munich. The ceremony was attended by Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, Dr. Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, a member of the board of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, and an advisor to Bavaria’s Ministry of Education and Culture on Jewish studies. Public figures and Jewish education staff from across Germany also participated in the judging panel.

The Judges Olga Kotlitska, European Janusz Korczak Academy

Rabbi Apel said: “The Torah is the foundation of Judaism. Seeing the number and caliber of participants continuing this fundamental path brings great hope for the continuation of Judaism in Europe – the eternity of Israel will not falter.” He praised the rabbis and the staff of the Munich conference headquarters who encouraged and expanded participation across European countries, and the originator of the idea: “Making the study of the Bible so accessible is a crucial mission for the next generation, and may I merit to be a part of it with you.”

Dr. Knobloch said: “Munich has become a significant center of Jewish life in Germany and Europe. The Jewish community warmly embraces this initiative, which has become a powerful driver of the Jewish future in Europe.”

Dr. Michal Yudovitsky, Head of the Jewish Agency in Germany, said: “The Bible Quiz is an exceptional program that connects us all to our shared heritage. This year, we achieved a historic breakthrough in Germany by involving thousands of students and opening the event to many European countries. Together with our partners – the European Rabbis Conference, headed by Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, and Chief of Staff Mr. Gadi Gronich – we are building a strong and vibrant future for Jewish education and identity.”

Mr. Gadi Gronich said: “This Bible Quiz represents more than a competition – it is a testament to our resilience, unity, and hope for a brighter future. This year’s results bring great satisfaction to the European Rabbis Conference, and I hope that next year we will expand the program to 100 participants from 20 European countries.”

The project coordinator at the Munich conference headquarters, Rabbi Amir Ostashinsky, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for many children who, unfortunately, do not have the chance to engage in in-depth Bible study. This competition not only provides motivation to learn but also offers an amazing educational program that makes the Bible accessible and comprehensive.”