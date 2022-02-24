Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday evening spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Secretary of State updated Lapid on the steps the United States is taking regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the two agreed to continue talks in the coming days.

Minister Lapid expressed to Blinken concern for the safety of Israelis trying to leave Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an assessment of the situation regarding the escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

The consequences of the crisis, in its diplomatic, economic and security aspects, were reviewed in the discussion.

The political echelon agreed on the main points of the directive on Israel's conduct during the crisis including the continuation of efforts to evacuate Israelis from the area, aid to the Jewish community in Ukraine and preparations to receive olim, preparations to render humanitarian assistance as necessary, continued regular discussions, and assessments of the situation to evaluate future consequences (to the extent that there any) for Israel.

Participating in the discussion were the Foreign Minister, the Defense Minister, the National Security Adviser and Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Foreign Ministry Director General and the Finance Ministry Director General as well as representatives from the IDF, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and National Information Directorate.

Bennett spoke at an IDF officer's course graduation ceremony earlier in the day and vowed that Israel will do whatever it can to help Ukrainian civilians during the ongoing conflict on the border with Russia.

The Prime Minister called the war between Ukraine and Russia “difficult and tragic”, and expressed sympathy for civilians impacted by the conflict.

“Like everyone else, we pray for peace and calm in Ukraine, and still hope that dialogue will lead to a resolution,” Bennett said.

“These are difficult and tragic moments, and our hearts are with the civilians that, through no fault of their own, have been thrust into this situation. Israel will mobilize to extend humanitarian aid as needed. We have the capability; we are experienced and we will help Ukraine's citizens as much as possible.”

Bennett also urged Israelis still in Ukraine to evacuate immediately.

“I take this opportunity to address the Israeli citizens who have not yet left Ukraine: Leave now. Our representatives are waiting to welcome you at the western border crossings. In addition, any Jew from anywhere in the world knows that a home awaits them here, with us, and that our door will always be open.”